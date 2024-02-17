PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $221.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRAA opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.45. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $43.34.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,411,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,948,000 after acquiring an additional 74,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRA Group

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.