NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 961,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.27. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 787,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 526,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 496,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,183,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 816,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 245,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.