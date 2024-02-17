Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KEQU opened at $28.51 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Insider Transactions at Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $779,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $26,248.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,762.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $241,181 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.