Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $249.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $252.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

