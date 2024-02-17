International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,700 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 603,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Money Express by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,063,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 359,302 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $20.83 on Friday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $726.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

