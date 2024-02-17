Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 963,400 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $505.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.56 and a 200-day moving average of $383.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $277.90 and a 1-year high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

