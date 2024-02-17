iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Up 11.8% in January

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,430,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 37,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,204,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,802,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,746,000 after acquiring an additional 405,025 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,727,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,653,000 after acquiring an additional 170,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931,422 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.27. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.