Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $183-$188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.69 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.810 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.55.

Upwork Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,302 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Upwork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

