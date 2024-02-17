Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.59

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$41.59 and last traded at C$41.38, with a volume of 2129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.46.

TSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 54.49 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.20 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Trisura Group news, Director George Myhal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

