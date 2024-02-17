Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $236.55

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $236.55 and last traded at $235.94, with a volume of 62375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VO. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 82,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

