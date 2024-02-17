Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.33

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 217631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

