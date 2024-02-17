BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 374,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 53,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 447.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 42,317 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIT opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

