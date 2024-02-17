Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.03

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $266.03 and last traded at $266.03, with a volume of 20993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.86.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

