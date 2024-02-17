Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $12.58. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 7,952,201 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,173,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,170.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,544 shares of company stock worth $3,601,665. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

