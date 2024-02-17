BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $34.37

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.37, but opened at $37.75. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 746,708 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 5.1 %

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $37,434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $46,843,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after buying an additional 832,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,949,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

