TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.67. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 8,581,790 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WULF

TeraWulf Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,958,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 81,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,641 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 47.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 712,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.