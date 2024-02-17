LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.87. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 278 shares traded.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveWire Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

