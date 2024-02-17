Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$180.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.2 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36-0.46 EPS.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $35.47 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VECO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.43.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

