Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67), Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.7 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warrior Met Coal

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.