Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share.
Shares of LAD stock opened at $291.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.40.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
