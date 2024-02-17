Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $291.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.37.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 247,174 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 244,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after acquiring an additional 118,781 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.