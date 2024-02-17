Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY24 guidance to $10.90-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.900-11.400 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CRL opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $252.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

