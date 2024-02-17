Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

