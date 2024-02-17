Fruits Tops 24-Hour Volume of $125,650.39 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $148,098.29 and $125,650.39 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fruits has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

