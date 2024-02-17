Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.60

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 5212414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 51,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Stories

