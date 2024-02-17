Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $39.60 million and $534,564.93 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 525,722,600 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

