Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $152.77 million and $1.08 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 153,294,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

