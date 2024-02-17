holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, holoride has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $100,517.85 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.82 or 0.05366491 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00076551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00019659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01978652 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $144,659.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.