Secret (SIE) One Day Volume Hits $34.36

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and $34.36 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00111524 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00033367 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00019850 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006797 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00303495 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

