Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Short Interest Update

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 9,100,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Lumentum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $49.77 on Friday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum
In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,225,000 after acquiring an additional 442,177 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 337,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lumentum by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.