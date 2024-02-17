Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

