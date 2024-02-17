HI (HI) Tops One Day Volume of $238,111.71

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $238,111.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00062354 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $236,617.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

