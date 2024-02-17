Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading Up 10.9% This Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,756.45 or 0.05383333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion and approximately $16.01 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,783,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, "Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,777,141.18939395. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,783.6701675 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $16,803,596.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

