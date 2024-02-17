Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner Purchases 3,535 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner purchased 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.27 per share, with a total value of C$99,916.78.
Saputo Stock Performance
Saputo stock opened at C$28.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.75 and a 12 month high of C$37.27.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 94.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saputo
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.