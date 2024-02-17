James Caldwell Flores Acquires 300,000 Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) President James Caldwell Flores acquired 300,000 shares of Flame Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 371,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOC opened at $12.07 on Friday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

About Flame Acquisition

Sable Offshore Corp. have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Flame Acquisition Corp.

