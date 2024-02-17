JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00.
- On Thursday, December 28th, Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $50,849.04.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $508,669.20.
- On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $24,325.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $52,289.28.
- On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00.
JFrog Price Performance
FROG opened at $44.83 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.
A number of research firms recently commented on FROG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
