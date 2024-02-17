JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 12th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $50,849.04.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $508,669.20.

On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $24,325.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $52,289.28.

On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00.

FROG opened at $44.83 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of JFrog by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 33,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in JFrog by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 754,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FROG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

