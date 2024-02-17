MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 115,313 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $9,868,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,130,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,215,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, February 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $5,280,099.93.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $85.63 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

