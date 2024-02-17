Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Sells 6,812 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 1,671 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $13,351.29.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.87 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRIX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.