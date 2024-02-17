First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Michael David Cassens Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $52,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,219.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $53,337.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $56,672.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00.

First Busey Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 20.37%. On average, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 44.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Busey

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 742.9% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 48.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 498,963 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,053,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at about $7,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

