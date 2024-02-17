Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Dave Yarnold Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $25.78 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Several research firms have commented on MODN. BTIG Research lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

