Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE:DFY opened at C$41.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$42.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.94.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

