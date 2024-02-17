Morguard North American Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MRG)

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Morguard North American Price Performance

Morguard North American has a fifty-two week low of C$13.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.21.

Get Morguard North American alerts:

Morguard North American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.