Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.63. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0502793 EPS for the current year.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,490. Corporate insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

