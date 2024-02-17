European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.