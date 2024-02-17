Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $205,600.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 466,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $10.41 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 109,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

