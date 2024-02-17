Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) CEO Ivo Jurek Buys 20,492 Shares of Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.3 %

GTES opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,726,000 after buying an additional 1,519,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,069,000 after buying an additional 2,697,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,708,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,285,000 after buying an additional 1,239,261 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,154,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 594,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 620,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

