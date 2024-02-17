TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

TC Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

TSE TRP opened at C$53.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.45 billion, a PE ratio of -380.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$57.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. In related news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.94.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

