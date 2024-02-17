Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Comcast were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

