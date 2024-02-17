Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.63 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

