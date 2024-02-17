Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.63 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

