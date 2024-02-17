Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 629.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.50 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

