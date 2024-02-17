iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,011,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 677,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,387,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,681 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.